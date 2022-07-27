Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard W. Fisher Sells 7,439 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

