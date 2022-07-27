Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 2,430 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

