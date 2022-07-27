Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 2,430 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

