Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 2,430 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.