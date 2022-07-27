Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

