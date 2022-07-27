The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $142.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company.

Allstate stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,708,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

