The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

