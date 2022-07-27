The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

