The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MOS opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.