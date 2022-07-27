The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Purchases 10,437 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,742.90 ($21,376.99).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 8,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,385.54).

On Thursday, May 5th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 2,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($3,855.42).

The Quarto Group Stock Up 1.0 %

QRT stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.76 million and a P/E ratio of 767.50.

The Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

