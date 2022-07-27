The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Insider Loraine Woodhouse Purchases 49,136 Shares of Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).

The Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 48 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Restaurant Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £367.23 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.58.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.15).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

