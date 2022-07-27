The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Timken worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKR opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

