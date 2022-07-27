Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

