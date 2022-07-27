Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $65.19. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

