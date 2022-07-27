Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $27.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPZEF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

