Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a report released on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$7.14 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The company has a market cap of C$302.27 million and a P/E ratio of 51.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,070,666.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,674.21. Insiders bought a total of 310,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,249 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

