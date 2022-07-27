Traders Purchase High Volume of Antero Resources Call Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,288 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,692 call options.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

