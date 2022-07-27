Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 3.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 4,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 142,900 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,720,089 shares in the company, valued at $73,248,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,720,089 shares in the company, valued at $73,248,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 980,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,010. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Tricida Stock Performance
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tricida
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth about $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
