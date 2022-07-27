True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,180 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

