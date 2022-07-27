TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $21.01. TrueBlue shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 2,183 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $686.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

