Truist Financial Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

WTFC stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

