Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.