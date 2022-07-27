Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.89 ($0.91).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 87 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.76) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 75 ($0.90) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Up 2.3 %

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 47.78 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.