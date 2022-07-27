Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Down 2.3 %

Tuniu stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

