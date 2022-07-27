U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $58.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

