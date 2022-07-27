UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €107.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €107.00 ($109.18) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

SAP opened at €89.22 ($91.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.23 and a 200 day moving average of €98.96. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.84 ($85.55) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

