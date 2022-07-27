UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Michael R. Cole Sells 3,554 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $300,561.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
UFP Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
See Also
