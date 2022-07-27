UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider David A. Tutas Sells 1,107 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

