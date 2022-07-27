UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $34.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.94.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of -0.16. UiPath has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $436,988,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

