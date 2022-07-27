UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

