United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Stock Price Down 5.3%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. 5,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 178,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

