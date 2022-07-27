Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,683 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

