VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655,108 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

