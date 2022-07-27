VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $221.30 and last traded at $221.97. Approximately 2,105,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,926,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.37.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.07.

