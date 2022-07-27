Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

