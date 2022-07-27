Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 418,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Very Good Food Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.
Very Good Food Company Profile
The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.
