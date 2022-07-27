Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Viasat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.