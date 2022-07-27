VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VICI opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.
VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
