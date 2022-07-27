Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.55. 101,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,794% from the average session volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Palladiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF accounts for 7.6% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned 55.26% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

