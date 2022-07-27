Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Visa Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

