VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

