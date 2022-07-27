Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Volkswagen has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Volkswagen Announces Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

