Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Volta alerts:

Volta Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of VLTA opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Volta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Volta

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.