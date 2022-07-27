Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,756.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

VMC stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

