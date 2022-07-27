Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $7.88. Vuzix shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 738,123 shares trading hands.

Vuzix Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $488.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vuzix Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

