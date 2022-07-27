Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $7.88. Vuzix shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 738,123 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $488.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.21.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
