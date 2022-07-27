Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.