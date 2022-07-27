Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

WMT stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

