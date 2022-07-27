Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

