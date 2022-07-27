Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Walmart Stock Down 7.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

