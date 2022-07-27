Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.